RIVERDALE HIGH PRESENTS “HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL” — As rehearsals for this year’s musical “Heathers: The Musical” get underway, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), as queen bee Heather Chandler, channels her own HBIC to deal with a recent fallout. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows increasingly annoyed by Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) involvement with the musical – as well as the lives of her friends. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) learns some devastating news about her family, and Archie (KJ Apa) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) make a decision about their future. Lastly, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a surprising move against Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#316). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 @ 8pm