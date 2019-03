Now that The CW found its Nancy Drew, the network has found her father, who will be played by Freddie Prinze Jr. The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “She’s All That” star will play Carson Drew, a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife – but his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.