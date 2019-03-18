Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

VISIONS — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is not able to trust herself due to her memory lapses, so she asks Harry (Rupert Evans) and Charity (guest star Virginia Williams) for help.  Stronger than she thought she was, Macy starts to piece things together and is eager to share her vision with her sisters.  Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are worried about Macy and turn to an unexpected source for help.  Nick Hargrove also stars.  Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Emmylou Diaz (#116). Original airdate: Sunday, March 24th, 2019 @ 9pm

