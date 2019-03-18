Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

THE RETURN OF AUDRA — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) gets a call to help her old nemesis (guest star Rachel Grate) out of a complicated situation.  Meanwhile, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Greg (Skylar Astin) attempt to deal with their competing feelings for Rebecca.  Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.   Alden Derck and Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#415). Original airdate: Friday, March 22nd, 2019 @ 8pm

