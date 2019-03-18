Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
I’m speechless and my heart is so full. The endless number of messages and words of support are overwhelming so I’m going to keep this short. Please go see @fivefeetapartfilm this weekend, and if you are touched by the story consider following one of the real life warriors living with and fighting #cf 👇🏼 👇🏼👇🏼 . Caleb Remington (@goodonwheels ) Jeremy Saunders (@jeremiesaunders) Travis Flores (@travisflores ) Caleigh Sarah Haber (@fight2breathe ) Bailey Anne Vincent (@catchingbreaths ) Nick Di Brizzi Jr (@fightlikeabossfilm ) Taylor Stroop (@meetthestroops ) Rima Manomatis (@lung_story_short ) Morgan Grindstaff (@cystik1 ) Ashley Wilson (@ashleys.roses Tiffany Rich (@tiffrich22 ) Grace Rose (@rosiegstyle ) Chelsea G (@chelseacgagnon ) Julie Lawrence (@heyitsjuliee )
Who's in tech for the #crazyexgirlfriend live concert special for Friday and Saturday night? WE ARE! #valencia #josh #techrehearsal #cxgliveconcert @cw_crazyxgf @thecw ❗️Dont worry about not being able to see it live. It'll be televised right after the series finale on April 5th plus we'll be doing a live concert at @radiocitymusichall this May 14th AND 15th! 😳🤩🎶🥨🕺🏻❤️