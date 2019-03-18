Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

MUM’S THE WORD – While Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) struggle to keep a secret from bubbling to the surface, their attempts are complicated by the arrival of a mysterious stranger.  As Blake (Grant Show) is occupied up with familial matters, Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) teams up with Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) to face a brewing crisis at the Atlantix soccer office. Nicollette Sheridan, Maddison Brown, Alan Dale and Sam Adegoke also star.   David M. Isreal and Paula Sabbaga wrote the episode, which was directed by Brandi Bradburn (#215). Original airdate: Friday, March 22nd, 2019 @ 8pm

