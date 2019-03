Fans waiting for Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman to face off with Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor will have to wait a little longer. During a screening of this weekend’s episode of Supergirl, producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller nixed the idea of Hoechlin’s Man of Steel returning again this season. At the end of that story, he and Lois Lane announced to Supergirl that Lois was pregnant, they were engaged, and they were going to Argo City so that she could gestate the baby under a red sun.