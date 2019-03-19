Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka).  Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team.  However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel.  Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim (#717). Original airdate: Monday, March 25th, 2019 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s