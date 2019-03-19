



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SAMSARAFEST on Thursday, March 21st through Sunday, March 24th, 2019 in Enumclaw!

Samsarafest is a new “yoga, music, meditation, and healing arts festival” at Enumclaw Expo Center that offers “yoga huts, meditation, sound bath, nature hikes, live-music, dancing, farm food, photography, painting, mindfulness talks, and tiny home living.”

BREWOLOGY on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Pacific Science Center!

Taste craft brews from the greater Seattle area and learn how they were made directly from the brewmasters themselves while exploring Pacific Science Center after hours. Ticket includes tastings from some of your favorite local breweries plus hop-filled demos and activities.

VICTORIAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL on Friday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 24th, 2019 in Port Townsend!

The Victorian Festival returns with new events, old favorites, and even more opportunities to experience a way of life that was. Join us among the beautiful Victorian architecture of Port Townsend as history lives again.

WASHINGTON CASK BEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Seattle Center Exhibition Hall!

The 20th edition of the Washington Cask Beer Festival features one-of-a-kind handcrafted cask-conditioned beers from over 40 Washington breweries. Also, new this year will be a selection of wood barrel aged and wild ales. Experience the artistry of craft brewing in the form of traditional cask-conditioned beer. To remain true to the spirit of “real ale” all beers are conditioned naturally without artificially introducing CO2 into the cask and will be poured by gravity or via a beer engine.

AMA SUPERCROSS on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at CenturyLink Field!

There is no greater motorsports experience than the Monster Energy Supercross Fan Fest. The Supercross FanFest includes every professional race team, riders, interactive sponsor displays and more!

DUWAMISH PRINCESS ANGELINE NATIVE TEA PARTY on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center!

Let’s celebrate spring. We’re breaking out the china and serving Native & English teas, cakes & finger sandwiches with a lump of sunshine. Your hostess is Princess Angeline’s great-great-grand-niece, Cecile Hansen, the Duwamish Tribal Chairwoman. Music. Tasty fun. $10. Come early. Duwamish Longhouse Art Gallery & exhibits are opened daily from Tues-Sat 10-5.

HOLI FESTIVAL OF COLORS 2019 on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 from 1 to 3:00 p.m. at Phinney Center!

Your ticket to Holi Festival of Colors includes two packets of powdered color to throw in the lower parking lot of Phinney Center. Food trucks onsite.

CRY SEATTLE HOLI on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bellevue Downtown Park!

Celebrate Holi when colored powder flies, a DJ plays dance music, and Indian food is sold, all to support charity at Bellevue Downtown Park. Children age 12 and younger are free.

NAVRUZ 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Vasa Park Ballroom in Bellevue!

Please join us for our 21st annual Navruz celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Vasa Park Ballroom in Bellevue. The event will be full of fun with delicious Central Asian food and entertainment! Join us for a festive meal, dancing, fashion show, and more as we usher in spring!

HOLI FESTIVAL OF COLORS on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Bellevue Hindu Temple and Culture Center!

HOLI is known as the “festival of colors” or the “festival of love”. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, Let’s All Enjoy the festival of color with music, food and fun!

56TH ANNUAL TARTAN BALL on Saturday, March 23rd from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at Puyallup Fair Grounds!

Listen to Scottish pipes and drums, wear the tartan of a Scottish clan, enjoy Scotch at the open bar, or join Scottish Highland dancing at the Tartan Ball at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

SEATTLE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 31st, 2019 and Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at various theaters in Seattle!

Seattle Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish and Israeli life, culture, history, and filmmaking. Opening night begins with a no-host happy hour and ends with a dessert party. Guest speakers some evenings.

SEATTLE’S FRENCH FEST: A CELEBRATION OF FRENCH-SPEAKING CULTURES on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at the Seattle Center Armory!

French Fest is a celebration of French-speaking cultures that includes live music, French food, a wine tasting, best baguette contest, and children’s activities in the Armory at Seattle Center. Free.

RED & WHITE PARTY on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Aqua by El Gaucho!

Taste dozens of Washington’s best wines with gourmet appetizers at the $175 Red & White Party at Aqua on Pier 70 for age 21+.