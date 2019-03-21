Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

SEASON 5 PREMIERE

IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) makes a shocking discovery and looks to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for answers but is confused by his decision to put everything he and Jane have on hold.  Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is trying to secure a future with the hope of it being with JR (guest star Rosario Dawson), but her past might jeopardize everything.  Jaime Camil, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star.  Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#501). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 @ 9pm

