THE RAID — As Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) help to infiltrate The Farm, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) help an ally from his past. Meanwhile, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) attempt to put a stop to Riverdale’s drug trade puts him on a collision course with Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon). Finally, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) breaks some surprising news to Veronica. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#317). Original airdate: Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 @ 8pm