Comicbook.com reports Armie Hammer says he has not been approached by Warner Bros. to replace Ben Affleck as Batman. While on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hammer joked about the rumors. “None of the people who start rumors are actually the people who can give you jobs. So it’s always like, ‘Oh, are you gonna play Batman?’ And I’m like, ‘You just asked me, but guess who hasn’t? Warner Brothers.