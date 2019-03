The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Dwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A TheaterDwayne Johnson Shocks Fans At A Theater

The 'Riverdale' Saturday Swole Workout | Train Like A Celeb

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - A First Look at Disneyland's Newest AttractionSee the rides, activities and attractions of Disneyland's newest addition.

Roswell, New Mexico - "I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing"

Fans Are Trolling J.K. Rowling After Latest Revelation About Dumbledore's Sex LifeFans Are Trolling J.K. Rowling After Latest Revelation About Dumbledore's Sex Life

Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins CW's Upcoming Nancy Drew SeriesNow that The CW found its Nancy Drew, the network has found her father, who will be played by Freddie Prinze Jr.

After 'Supergirl' Debut, Jon Cryer Says 'Superman: The Movie' "Changed My Life"After "Supergirl" Debut, Jon Cryer Says "Superman: The Movie" "Changed My Life."