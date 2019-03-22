



To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “PET SEMATARY” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 @ 7:00 PM

http://www.gofobo.com/pTRHG83989

PET SEMATARY

Synopsis:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Movie trailer:

Movie Release Date: Friday, April 5th, 2019 in Seattle