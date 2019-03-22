



Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to LITTLE!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 @ 7:00PM

AMC Southcenter 16

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Winners will receive VIP admission for two to the advance screening of LITTLE on April 9th 7:00 PM. Winners will need to arrive at the theater by 6:15pm to claim their seats and all parties must be present to enter the theater. Winners will be drawn on or about Friday, April 5th.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 04/04 at 10:00 am via this form. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. Universal Pictures, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

LITTLE

Synopsis:

Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders — Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation.

Insecure’s Issa Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line. Little is an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up — and glow up — right.

Will Packer, blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, brings an all-new perspective to the body-swap comedy.

Little is directed by Tina Gordon (writer, Drumline) with a story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) and a screenplay by Oliver and Gordon, based on an idea by teen actress Martin. The film is produced by Packer and his producing partner James Lopez and by Kenya Barris (Girls Trip, Black-ish), and is executive produced by Preston Holmes (Night School), Hall, Marsai Martin and Josh Martin.

Movie trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz65no3WnJk