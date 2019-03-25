View this post on Instagram

To my wife, my queen, my love, my daily hero…Happy Birthday!🎂 You surprise me constantly and inspire me endlessly. The only person I know that would wake up and spend over 3 1/2 hours wrapping presents on her own birthday. (Those kids are gonna be stoked). You deserve the world and I will continue to spend the rest of my life trying to give it to you. I love you, Rel. ❤️ -me