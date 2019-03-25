Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
To my wife, my queen, my love, my daily hero…Happy Birthday!🎂 You surprise me constantly and inspire me endlessly. The only person I know that would wake up and spend over 3 1/2 hours wrapping presents on her own birthday. (Those kids are gonna be stoked). You deserve the world and I will continue to spend the rest of my life trying to give it to you. I love you, Rel. ❤️ -me
I first posted this photo as an easter egg during production to see if anybody would notice that @brettdier and I actually make a cameo in @fivefeetapartfilm. If you’ve only seen it twice and if you blinked in the first 8 minutes than that’s probably why you missed it which that means that you may just need to go see it again. Here’s a hint. We’re both wearing scrubs. Let me know if you can find us 😜😂
Dear #spnfamily , Season 1 @jensenackles and I want you to know that next season, SEASON 15, will be the last season of #supernatural. I am so incredibly grateful for the family that we’ve all built together. I love y’all and am more appreciative of y’all than my meager vocabulary could hope to describe. I’m also typing through tears. So, please forgive me. ‘Til next time. #WinchestersNeverDie