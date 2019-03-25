



news

Cinema Blend tells of Stephen Amell’s support to fans who want to make an Arrow series sendoff billboard!

The A.V. Club applauds Riverdale for continuing to surprise its audience 50 episodes in!

Hollywood Reporter follows Shiri Appleby’s return to Roswell!

Vulture loves how much Jon Cryer is in disbelief of playing Lex Luthor on Supergirl!

Playbill gives a standing o to Melissa Benoist nailing A Chorus Line choreography in full Supergirl costume!

Variety appreciates the conversation that Jane the Virgin has started about representation in the final season!

Variety spreads the word about Supernatural ending at the end of season 15!

TVLine tries to decipher what Supergirl‘s teases about Lex Luthor’s master plan!

Screen Rant reports Smallville‘s Michael Rosenbaum praises for Jon Cryor’s Lex Luthor!

TVLine receives some news about Legacies!

EW.com gives us a first look at Chad Michael Murray’s Edgar Evernever getting cozy with Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale!

Hollywood Reporter follows Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s final farewell concert!