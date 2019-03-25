Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Dynasty, kstw

PRODIGAL DAUGHTER – When a damaging article is released that threatens the strength of the Carrington reputation, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seeks to get ahead of the narrative by fast tracking a slate-cleaning memoir.  Meanwhile, Blake (Grant Show) throws a celebratory party, and Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) asks Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) to chaperone an intimidating visitor while she attempts to manage a tricky situation.  Garrett Oakley and Bryce Schramm wrote the episode, which was directed by Jeff Byrd (#216). Original airdate: Friday, March 29th, 2019 @ 8pm

