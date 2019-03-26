BELIEVE IT OR NOT — When the Legends hear that Mona (Roman Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter (#409). Original airdate: Monday, April 1st, 2019 @ 8pm