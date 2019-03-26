



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

RED & WHITE PARTY on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Aqua by El Gaucho!

Taste dozens of Washington’s best wines with gourmet appetizers at the $175 Red & White Party at Aqua on Pier 70 for age 21+.

BOOTS, BARRELS AND BREWS on Friday, March 29th, 2019 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Pickering Barn Issaquah!

A ticket to Boots, Barrels and Brews gets you six beer or wine tasting tickets, appetizers, a live country band, and a line-dancing lesson in Pickering Barn, age 21+.

GEORGETOWN BITES on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 in Georgetown!

Buy $5 tickets for Georgetown Bites at Georgetown Trailer Park Mall (5805 Airport Way South) by 4 p.m., and then exchange the tickets for bites and beverages at dozens of participating businesses until 5 p.m.

THE 12TH ANNUAL VENICE IS SINKING: A VENETIAN MASKED CARNIVAL BALL on Saturday, March 20th, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Seattle Design Center!

The 12th Annual Venice is Sinking Masquerade Ball will take you back in time to the palazzo in Saint Marc’s Square, to magestic Venetian palaces along the Grand Canal. You’ll be entertained throughout the night by various circus acts, musicians and dancers! This year, there will be more time for dancing in between acts and at the end of the night to DJ Epop.

VEGFEST on Saturday, March 30th through Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall!

Taste samples, see cooking demonstrations, and browse cookbooks at Vegfest in Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center.

GRAND TASTING on Saturday, March 30th and Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 1:30 to 6:00 p.m. at CenturyLink Field Event Center!

A truly ‘grand’ experience, this two-day event is overflowing with Washington’s culinary riches. With delicious samples from over 235 Washington wineries and bites from over 65 local restaurants, we simply don’t believe in having too much of a good thing.

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS on Saturday, March 30th through Sunday, March 31st, 2019 in Tacoma!

Professional Bull Riders compete to see who can last the longest atop a bucking bull in the Tacoma Dome.