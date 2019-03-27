



To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE BEST OF ENEMIES” go to http://stxtickets.com/KSTWSEA0403 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.stxtickets.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

http://stxtickets.com/KSTWSEA0403

THE BEST OF ENEMIES

Based on a true story, THE BEST OF ENEMIES centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKM6fSTs-A0