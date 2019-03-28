Comments
FEELING GUILTY – With Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) Catholic guilt starting to settle in, she turns to Alba for advice and gets an unexpected answer. Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) decides to go see Rose (guest star Bridget Regan) with Rafael (Justin Baldoni) by her side, in order to help get answers. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is back to work with River (guest star Brooke Shields), but a power struggle ensues between the two and Xo (Andrea Navedo) might be the solution they have been looking for. Yael Grobglas and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Chantelle M. Wells & Katie Wech (#502). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 @ 9pm