The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Jussie Smollett Charges Dropped; ‘His Record Has Been Wiped Clean’Less than two weeks after “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, prosecutors have dropped charges in the case.

The man behind Sweet Pea: 5 Things to know about Riverdale’s actor Jordan Connor

Armie Hammer Says He Wants To Join 'The Batman'Comicbook.com reports Armie Hammer says he has not been approached by Warner Bros. to replace Ben Affleck as Batman.

Fans Are Trolling J.K. Rowling After Latest Revelation About Dumbledore's Sex LifeFans Are Trolling J.K. Rowling After Latest Revelation About Dumbledore's Sex Life

'Supernatural' Is Officially Ending After Season 15 & We're Not Crying, You Are

New Video: Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Sued For $500 Billion Over College Admissions ScamA California mother accused the actresses, among others involved, of preventing her son getting into an elite university.

Bustle Breakdown: 'Jane The Virgin'Bustle Breakdown discusses everything you need to know for the fifth and final season of The CW's 'Jane the Virgin.'

Mark Consuelos Trolls 'Riverdale' Co-Star KJ Apa By Flashing His Eye-Popping Washboard AbTwo generations of "Riverdale" heartthrobs! While KJ Apa certainly has his fitness on lock, Mark Consuelos proved to his younger co-star that he's still got it