Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @cbswatch for this lovely feature & for resurrecting this photo that is promptly getting my ass back in ballet class. #RoswellNM TONIGHT 9/8c! — From Cuba to #RoswellNM, the journey to stardom for dancing queen @itsjeaninemason is seriously outta this world! Find it at the 🔗 in our bio. #MondayMotivation #CW #CBSWatch 📸 by Jonathan Ressler
View this post on Instagram
Just celebrating another wrapped season with a few friends. Thanks to all the ghosts, ghouls, vamps, werewolves, and all other things that go bump in the night. You make coming to work a beautiful thing. Thanks to our amazing crew…to @jaredpadalecki @misha @alex8calvert @markrosspelle and the rest of the #spnfamily. Let’s all enjoy the break…because next year we go BIG!!! REAL BIG!!! 😎🙏🏼