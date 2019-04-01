Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, Jane The Virgin, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, kstw, supernatural, the cw, The Flash


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Rolling Stone reviews Jane the Virgin‘s final season!

Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as Jane, in Jane The Virgin — “Chapter Eighty-Two”

Screen Rant laughs at Arrow‘s Stephen Amell and Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki and their sarcasm on being jobless!

Inverse gets excited about DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s amazing trailer!

Entertainment Weekly gets the all the feels over Jeffrey Dean Morgan shooting love to his Supernatural boys!

Supernatural — “Lebanon” — Image Number: SN1413C_0024b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Vulture explains what actually happened to Michael on Jane the Virgin!

Cinema Blend lists the 5 big twists they want to see before season 5 of The Flash ends!

