



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

MOISTURE FESTIVAL now through Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at Hale’s Palladium and Broadway Performance Hall!

Billed as the world’s largest comedy/variety festival, Moisture Festival has 40 shows at Hale’s Palladium & Broadway Performance Hall at 3 & 7:30 p.m. for all ages; burlesque and late-night shows for age 18+.

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 in Skagit Valley/Mt. Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 19 to 21 in Mount Vernon.

DAFFODIL PARADE on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 in Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting!

The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade is an annual celebration of the community, history, traditions, and growth, of its home of Pierce County. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Heart for Service.”

EDIBLE BOOK FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. at Lake Forest Park Town Center Commons!

Part literary, part culinary, and part artistic, the Edible Book Festival is sure to tickle your taste buds, and your funny bone! This edible art exhibition will feature “books” made of food and inspired by a book or a pun on a book title. The edible books are exhibited, judged and then consumed! Come out and enjoy seeing AND tasting these mouthwatering manuscripts! To participate as an edible book artist simply click on and complete the registration form below. Open to youth and adults.

GRAY SKY BLUES MUSIC FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at multiple Tacoma venues!

The free Daffodil Parade includes daffodil-covered floats, marching bands, clowns, and pirates that travel through Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and Orting. It’s the highlight of the Daffodil Festival.

SEATTLE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, 2019 in Seattle, Issaquah and Mercer Island!

Seattle Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish and Israeli life, culture, history, and filmmaking. Opening night begins with a no-host happy hour and ends with a dessert party. Guest speakers some evenings.

SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 6th through Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at Seattle Center in Fisher Pavilion!

Children from around the world dance, sing, play music, make origami, and get faces painted at the International Children’s Friendship Festival at Seattle Center in Fisher Pavilion. Free.

MOVIN’ AROUND THE WORLD on Saturday, April 6th through Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Seattle Center Armory!

Movin’ Around the World promises family-friendly “music, dance, and hands on activities” from cultures around the world at Seattle Center Armory. Donations warmly accepted!

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK on Sunday, April 7th through Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in October!