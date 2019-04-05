The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

R. Kelly's Former Hairdresser Speaks Out About Alleged AssaultOne of the singer's accusers tells her story for the first time about the alleged assault when she was 24 years old.

Olivia Jade’s Beauty Brand Trademark Application RejectedAllure reports that a trademark application submitted by Olivia Jade's Beauty brand was rejected for having grammatical errors.

Kendall Jenner Has Broken Her Silence On Her Involvement In The Fyre FestivalKendall Jenner broke her silence about her involvement in Fyre Festival to the New York Times.

Stephen Amell Teases Upcoming Arrow Season Seven FinaleAhead of its last season later this year, production continues on the remaining few episodes of Arrow Season Seven. The cast just received their copies of the script to this year's Arrow season finale and according to series star Stephen Amell, it must be quite the episode.

Angelina Jolie Is About To Join The Marvel Superhero UniverseMarvel Studios is in talks to cast Angelina Jolie in a pivotal role within the Marvel Superhero Universe.

'SNL' Makes Fun Of Jussie Smollett"Saturday Night Live" mocked Jussie Smollett in a skit in which cast member Chris Redd played a version of the "Empire" actor, and Sandra Oh played his lawyer.

Kristin Kreuk Heads Back To SchoolKristin Kreuk is celebrating 20 years in the entertainment industry by going back to school!

'The 100' Season 6 Poster ReleasedThe network has released the official poster for "The 100's" upcoming sixth season revealing a colorful new world.