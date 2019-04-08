Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Five years of cast table reads every week … this was the last one. Ends are always hard. We’ve grown up together. Been through massive life moments together. Through joy and pain. These are real friendships. Not “show friendships”. It’s the end of an era but the beginning of so many incredible things. Our show has given birth to so much beauty in all of our lives. So many tears. But they are tears of gratitude. Man I’m going to miss this family. I’m ready for what’s next… but not quite yet. We have three more weeks together. I will savor them. I will enjoy them. I will appreciate them as I appreciate all of you. For watching us every week and letting us into your homes and your hearts. For binging and sharing and following our journeys. Without you this doesn’t exist. Thank you. For everything. Love, A very sentimental Justin.
❤️🖤💛💕💜💙 The time has come to talk of many memes. Of bows and arrows and superheroes and Olicity and Queens And why TGA is so damn hot And yes, canaries need more scenes… But wait just one minute before we go and do all of that For this makes me out of breath To have this not small chat Felicity and I are a very tight two But after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you I thank you all for the time we’ve shared The elevators we have climbed The monsters we have faced and scared And The burgers we have dined I will keep her in my heart for always And I hope that you can too Because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you 💕 Love, Felicity and Me
SHAZAM! ⚡️ I was going to write a witty post about the guy photobombing while I was innocently taking selfies—but—JUST GO SEE IT!!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ It’s unique, fun, funny, has great heart and awesome performances by the younger actors! And of course, @zacharylevi is genius & incredibly hilarious as #BillyBatson/#SHAZAM!
