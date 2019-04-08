Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
New York Post captures In the Dark actor and dog co-star bonding over baby food!
TVLine ranks the 24 best Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs!
TVLine laughs at Samantha Bee’s parody of Riverdale!
Cinema Blend tells the tale of how Vampire Diaries‘ Candice King became a mentor for Legacies’ Jenny Boyd in real life!
EW.com discusses Jensen Ackles’ and Jared Padalecki’s commentary on ending Supernatural!
People.com show Jane the Virgin stars getting emotional during the series’ final table read!
Variety gets a break down of the live Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special!
The A.V. Club learns Rachel Bloom’s and the rest of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend casts’ favorite songs from the show!