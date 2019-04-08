The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Olivia Jade’s Beauty Brand Trademark Application RejectedAllure reports that a trademark application submitted by Olivia Jade's Beauty brand was rejected for having grammatical errors.

'The 100' Season 6 Poster ReleasedThe network has released the official poster for "The 100's" upcoming sixth season revealing a colorful new world.

Brett Dier On Michael’s Return To ‘Jane the Virgin’“Jane the Virgin” fans finally learned exactly what happened to Michael (Brett Dier) on Wednesday’s premiere of the CW telenovela’s fifth and final season.

It’s game time: meet the cast of All American

Angelina Jolie Is About To Join The Marvel Superhero UniverseMarvel Studios is in talks to cast Angelina Jolie in a pivotal role within the Marvel Superhero Universe.

Roswell, New Mexico - "Champagne Supernova"

'Arrow' Producer Reveals 'Olicity' Baby PicComicbook.com reports the exit of 'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards will change the feeling of the series' final season.

'SNL' Makes Fun Of Jussie Smollett"Saturday Night Live" mocked Jussie Smollett in a skit in which cast member Chris Redd played a version of the "Empire" actor, and Sandra Oh played his lawyer.