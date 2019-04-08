Filed Under:Candice King, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw network, CW NEws, CW primetime, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, In the Dark, Jane The Virgin, jared padalecki, jenny boyd, Jensen Ackles, kstw, Legacies, Rachel Bloom, supernatural, the cw, Vampire Diaries


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

New York Post captures In the Dark actor and dog co-star bonding over baby food!

TVLine ranks the 24 best Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songs!

TVLine laughs at Samantha Bee’s parody of Riverdale!

Cinema Blend tells the tale of how Vampire Diaries‘ Candice King became a mentor for Legacies’ Jenny Boyd in real life!

EW.com discusses Jensen Ackles’ and Jared Padalecki’s commentary on ending Supernatural!

People.com show Jane the Virgin stars getting emotional during the series’ final table read!

Variety gets a break down of the live Crazy Ex-Girlfriend concert special!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!” — Image Number: CEG_LiveShow_0647.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Burl Moseley as Jim, Vella Lovell as Heather, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Gabrielle Ruiz as Valencia — Photo: Greg Gayne/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The A.V. Club learns Rachel Bloom’s and the rest of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend casts’ favorite songs from the show!

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — “I Have To Get Out” — Image Number: CEG413a_0296.jpg — Pictured (center): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca — Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

