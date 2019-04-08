



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 in Skagit Valley/Mt. Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 19 to 21 in Mount Vernon.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK now through Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in October!

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR – SPRING FAIR on Thursday, April 11th through Sunday, April 14th, 2019 in Puyallup!

Spring Fair features baby animals, pig races, fair food, rides, a garden show, and a demolition derby at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

ANNUAL POLISH SPRING BAZAAR on Saturday, April 13th at the Polish Cultural Center!

Eat pierogi, sausage, cabbage rolls, and desserts served by waiters in Polish folk costumes downstairs, and then browse Polish crafts, crystal, and Easter Eggs upstairs at the Spring Bazaar at the Polish Cultural Center. The choir sings at 2:30 p.m.

BEER FEST 2019 on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Seattle Scottish Rite Masonic Center!

On Saturday, April 13th, 2019 Early Life Speech & Language will host our 7th annual Beer Fest at the Seattle Scottish Rite Masonic Center. Entry fee includes 7 tastes, a full bratwurst lunch,(vegetarian option as well)and commemorative event glass. Extra tastes can be purchased at the event.

10TH ANNUAL AHA MELE HAWAIIAN FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Puyallup!

Kick off Hawaiian Festival season with the first year THE Aha Mele Hawaiian Festival! Come wala`au, eat Hawaiian grinds, buy great Hawaiian products from our awesome vendors AND, MOST OF ALL.. EXPERIENCE HULA AND HAWAIIAN MUSIC while supporting Moku`aina A Wakinekona Hawaiian Civic Club, Hawaiian people and culture, and student scholarships.

THE 58TH ANNUAL JUNIOR DAFFODIL PARADE on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Billed as the largest children’s parade in the state, the Junior Daffodil Parade is four blocks long, beginning at N. Proctor Street & N. 28th Street!

SPRING WINE FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 in Anacortes!

The Anacortes Spring Wine Festival brings 30 wineries to Fidalgo Island for an afternoon of decadent wine tasting, food pairings, and an in-house wine shop. Go out afterwards and spend the weekend enjoying live music, art, shopping, and blooming tulip fields. Visitors travel from all corners of the world to behold the amazing Skagit Valley tulip fields in full bloom. Enhancing their journey to the valley, the Spring Wine Festival presents the opportunity to indulge in the appreciation of red, white and blush wines from across Washington state.

LEAVENWORTH ALE FEST 2019 on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Leavenworth!

Join on Saturday, April 13, for the 13th Annual Leavenworth Ale Fest. You’ll still find a host of amazing breweries and cideries, mixing it up with music and fun, all in the magnificent alpine setting of Leavenworth, WA.

NORTHWEST ART AND FINE CRAFT SHOW SPRING 2019 on Saturday, April 13th through Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park!

Best of the Northwest Art and Fine Craft Show, Springhas 90 artists displaying jewelry, clothing, paintings, glass art, and sculptures plus food trucks at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Repeats in Nov.

Have a great week!!