All Kim Kardashian wants to do for her fourth baby shower is relax and is why she is having a CBD-themed party. CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant and is known for promoting relaxation. Kim said there will be massages, a tea ceremony with crystals and the promotion of her new line of sunglasses. According to Channel24, this is her second boy she is expecting to have with Kanye West via a surrogate.