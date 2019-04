BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were hit Tuesday with a new charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme.

#BREAKING: 16 parents involved in #CollegeAdmissionsScandal indicted by federal grand jury in #Boston. Defendants will be arraigned in Boston at a date to be determined. https://t.co/eqMIN88P6q #CollegeCheatingScandal — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) April 9, 2019

The move comes a day after fellow actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a coach agreed to plead guilty — signaling an escalation in the case against the parents who are continuing to fight the allegations against them.

