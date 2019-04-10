Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Roswell New Mexico, the cw

PROJECT SHEPARD UNMASKED — When a major revelation comes to light, Max (Nathan Dean Parsons), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) clash over how to deal with the fallout.  Elsewhere, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) uncovers a secret about Project Shepard and enlists Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Michael’s help looking into it.  Jeanine Mason and Karan Oberoi also star.  Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier (#112).  Original airdate: Tuesday, April 16th at 9pm

