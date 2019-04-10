The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

Kristin Kreuk Heads Back To SchoolKristin Kreuk is celebrating 20 years in the entertainment industry by going back to school!

Stephen Amell Gives Hearfelt Send Off To Departing Arrow Co-Star Emily Bett Rickards“Arrow” star Stephen Amell praised his co-star, Emily Bett Rickards, on Monday following news that she would not be returning for the show’s eighth and final season.

'The 100' Season 6 Poster ReleasedThe network has released the official poster for "The 100's" upcoming sixth season revealing a colorful new world.

Olivia Jade’s Beauty Brand Trademark Application RejectedAllure reports that a trademark application submitted by Olivia Jade's Beauty brand was rejected for having grammatical errors.

R. Kelly's Former Hairdresser Speaks Out About Alleged AssaultOne of the singer's accusers tells her story for the first time about the alleged assault when she was 24 years old.

Roswell, New Mexico - "Champagne Supernova"

'Arrow' Producer Reveals 'Olicity' Baby PicComicbook.com reports the exit of 'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards will change the feeling of the series' final season.

Supernatural - "Absence"