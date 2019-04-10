Comments
DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS — After discovering that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) disagree about how to handle their daughter in the wake of this shocking news. Team Flash isn’t sure they can trust Nora, so they go through her journal to find out exactly how she came to work alongside their greatest nemesis. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Kelly Wheeler (#518). Original airdate: Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 @ 8pm