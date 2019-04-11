Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw, the cw
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Eighty-Five" -- Image Number: JAV504b_0056.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael -- Photo: Richard Foreman, Jr./The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Right Reserved.

WORST NIGHTMARES – After talking to everyone else about what is going on in her life, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas), who she knows will give her a straight answer.  In return, Petra leans on Jane for advice about JR (guest star Rosario Dawson).  Xo (Andrea Navedo) is determined to be at grandparents’ day for Mateo but still has one more chemo treatment.  Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) is getting mixed messages from Jorge (guest star Alfonso DiLuca) about their relationship.  Justin Baldoni and Jaime Camil also star.  Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Liz Sczudlo (#504). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 @ 9pm

