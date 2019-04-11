Comments
Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker" -- Image Number: RVD318b_0036.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camila Mendes as Veronica, Martin Cummins as Tom Keller and KJ Apa as Archie -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
REMATCH — When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes one last attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from The Farm’s grip, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) behavior. Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Patterson & Arabella Anderson (#318). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 @ 8pm