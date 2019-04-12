



Help give girls in our community the power to pursue STEM interests and careers. At the GIRL Luncheon, over 600 leaders and entrepreneurs who want to build the next generation of girl innovators will come together to lend their support. Learn why Girl Scouts are twice as likely as their peers to pursue STEM careers and how we can reach the “under-STEM-ed” girls in western Washington. More than ever, it’s time to invest in girls and we look forward to your support!

During this event, hear from our Keynote Speaker Adrienne Lofton, the incoming Vice President of Marketing at Nike, Inc. Formerly SVP of Global Brand Management, Philanthropy and Marketing Operations at Under Armour, she developed game-changing global campaigns with the intention of upending the sports industry conversation including “Unlike Any,” a movement celebrating the unprecedented achievements and challenges of female athletes. Amongst several notable accolades, Adrienne Lofton was named part of AdWeek’s 2015 Brand Genius class.

As a Girl Scout alumna herself, Lofton’s passion as a business leader to focus on inspiring and empowering the world to unlock its greatest potential fits perfectly with the Girl Scout mission of making the world a better place!

For more info click HERE