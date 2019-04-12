Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, In the Dark, kstw, the cw
Ben Mark Holzberg benmark.ca

INTIMACY ISSUES —Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) enlists an unwitting Felix to help her organize an outreach presentation at Fairview High so she can do some digging around to try and locate Tysons (Thamela Mpumlwana) girlfriend Kira.  When the presentation goes awry, Murphy and Felix take a smoke break under the bleachers and have their first heart-to-heart. Meanwhile, Dean (Rich Sommer) does his best to be there for Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) as she experience’s a rite of passage.  Brooke Markham, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Casey Deidrick also star. Norman Buckley directed the episode written by Lindsay Golder (#103). Original airdate: Thursday, April 18th, 2019 @ 9pm

