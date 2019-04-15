Filed Under:Charmed, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

REVELATIONS — When Harry (Rupert Evans) mysteriously disappears, a substitute Whitelighter, Tessa (guest star Chloe Bridges), surprises the sisters.  With Galvin’s (Ser’Darius Blain) return imminent, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) knows she must tell him her decision about her demon side.  Niko (Ellen Tamaki) is curious when she sees that the Sarcana has cleared out and calls Mel (Melonie Diaz) for clarity, but when Mel arrives she is alarmed at what she discovers.  Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is trying to figure out how she can pay for college and turns to Macy for guidance.  Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Marcos Luevanos & Zoe Marshall (#118). Original airdate: Sunday, April 21st, 2019 @ 9pm

