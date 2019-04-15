The cast of Charmed: Where are they now?

What Year is it? Riverdale’s Time Period Explained

'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM CaseThe "Smallville" actress takes responsibility for recruiting women into the purported self-help organization founded by Keith Raniere.

Stephen Amell Gives Hearfelt Send Off To Departing Arrow Co-Star Emily Bett Rickards“Arrow” star Stephen Amell praised his co-star, Emily Bett Rickards, on Monday following news that she would not be returning for the show’s eighth and final season.

Will Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Go To Jail?Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman look set to face time behind bars as they appear in front of a judge at a federal court in Boston

'iZombie' Final Season Teaser ReleasedThe premiere of iZombie's final season is coming, and the series got its first new piece of promotional art, released on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian West To Have Cannabis Themed Baby ShowerAll Kim Kardashian wants to do for her fourth baby shower is relax and is why she is having a CBD-themed party.

Best Blair Waldorf Quotes Of All TimeWhat better way to celebrate Leighton Meester’s birthday than by remembering her iconic quotes as Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl."

Lori Loughlin, Husband And 14 Parents Face New Charge In College Admissions Scam“Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were hit Tuesday with a new charge in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal

'Arrow' Producer Reveals 'Olicity' Baby PicComicbook.com reports the exit of 'Arrow's' Emily Bett Rickards will change the feeling of the series' final season.