WILLIE GARSON GUEST STARS — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Stryker’s Island to search for clues on how to defeat Lex. At the prison, Supergirl tries to befriend a nosy prisoner, Steve (guest star Willie Garson), who may have insight into what Lex was doing, but he and all of the prisoners regard her as a traitor to the country and refuse to talk to her. Lena realizes Lex left behind clues for her and deciphering them could be the key to his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kelly (guest star Azie Tesfai) encourages James (Mehcad Brooks) to talk to someone about his PTSD, and Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces off against Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) after he storms the DEO and acquires some powerful weapons to hunt Supergirl. Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Lindsay Sturman & Aadrita Mukerji (#418). Original airdate: Sunday, April 21st, 2018 @ 8pm