To get your complimentary passes to the screening of “THE INTRUDER” go to the links below and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.sonyscreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, April 29th, 2019 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

http://www.sonyscreenings.com/tOJjy95579

THE INTRUDER

Synopsis: When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale.

Movie trailer:

Release date: Friday, May 3rd, 2019

