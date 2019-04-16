Filed Under:arrow, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

ERNIE HUDSON (“GHOSTBUSTERS”) GUEST STARS — After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback for Team Arrow, Diggle (David Ramsey) reluctantly reaches out to a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency (guest star Ernie Hudson) for help, despite unresolved tension from their past.  Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) discovers a piece of information that he believes will turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle.  Alena (guest star Kacey Rohl) returns with an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).  Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#719). Original airdate: Monday, April 22nd, 2019 @ 9pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s