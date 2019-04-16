Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw, Legends of Tomorrow, the cw

YOUR PERSONAL HELL — With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history.  Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons.  Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon.  Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell).  Brandon Routh also stars.  Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles (#412). Original airdate: Monday, April 22nd, 2019 @ 8pm

