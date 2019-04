“Roswell, New Mexico” won’t be the same now that we know who the fourth alien is. Star Michael Trevino tells Access why the latest revelation was such a game-changer, and what’s in store for his character, Kyle Valenti, as he continues to uncover more mysteries. Plus, with just two episodes left this season and still no renewal news, Michael shares his personal hope for the show to continue. “Roswell, New Mexico” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.