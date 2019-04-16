Since “Arrow” debuted in 2012, fans have wanted to see “Smallville” star Tom Welling make an appearance. Comicbook.com reports a fan at the Armageddon Expo in New Zealand said Welling confirmed that he will appear on the CW series next season. He did not share any information about his character or how long he will appear on the show. Welling’s casting remains unconfirmed. The actor portrayed Clark Kent on Smallville from 2001 until 2011. “Arrow” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.