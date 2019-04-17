



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL now through Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 in Skagit Valley/Mt. Vernon!

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival features spectacular fields of blooming tulips and daffodils. See the interactive or printable map. The free Tulip Festival Street Fair is April 19 to 21 in Mount Vernon.

SEATTLE RESTAURANT WEEK now through Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at various locations around Seattle!

Get a special deal on a three-course meal at 165 restaurants during Seattle Restaurant Week, which does not include Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurants all offer dinner and some offer lunch. Repeats in October!

NORWESCON 42 on Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at SeaTac!

It’s a con! Well…okay, sure. But what does that mean? Norwescon is the Pacific Northwest’s premier science fiction and fantasy convention and one of the largest regional science fiction and fantasy conventions in the United States. While maintaining a primarily literary focus, Norwescon is large enough to provide a venue for many of the other aspects of science fiction and fantasy and the interests of its fans such as anime, costuming, art, gaming, and much, much more. Norwescon is held every Easter weekend. Norwescon 42 will be April 18–April 21, 2019. Our theme this year is “Don’t Forget Your Towel”. We hope you can join us!

PACCSI HAPPY HOUR on Friday, April 19th, 2019 at the Pacific Science Center!

Curiosity blooms at PacSci with our next 21+ Happy Hour event! Unwind after a soiled day and refresh for the coming weekend. You’ll be sipping your favorite drinks with friends while enjoying “planty” of hands-on activities – like identifying extravagant native plants, examining aquatic macroinvertebrates, and more. We’ll have a bevy of botanical experiences to help you grow.

SEATTLE SCOTCH & BEER FEST on Friday, April 19th through Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Fremont Studios!

Taste 50 varieties of beer, Scotch whiskey, wine, and spirits at the annual Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest in Fremont Studios.

SAKURA-CON 2019 from Friday, April 19th through Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at Washington State Convention Center!

Anime is a style of Japanese film and TV animation featured at Sakura-Con, plus gaming, cosplay, cultural panels, dances, concerts, exhibits, and industry guests at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

BUNNYCON EASTER BUNNY BAR HOP 2019 on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 in Downtown Seattle!

From the team behind SantaCon and Halloween Pub Crawl, join us for the 9th annual BunnyCon Bunny Bar Hop! The day before Easter hundreds of us will be hopping from bar to bar through Downtown Seattle from noon until 2AM! Dress as a bunny! Or be another springtime creature. Or a carrot. Or a hunter. Get in the spirit and try not to wear regular clothes! Registration gets you a wristband for entry to all our venues, live entertainment, and drink specials. Anyone is welcome! Bring your friends or make new friends here!

CHEESE AND MEAT FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Block 41 in Seattle!

Enjoy bite-size tastes of cheese and meat paired with wine, beer, and cider at the Cheese and Meat Festival, which also offers seminars as well as coffee and chocolate samples at Block 41 for age 21+.

WORLD RHYTHM FESTIVAL on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Seattle Center!

The World Rhythm Festival is a full immersion in world music, drum and dance. Join us for a festival packed with an amazing range of world music traditions including African, Middle-Eastern, Latin, Indian, Brazilian, North American, and more. Watch talented artists, learn from masters, connect with many vibrant communities and cultures!

THE SPRING EGGSTRAVAGANZA on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at Redmond Town Center!

Spring Eggstravaganza includes a kids’ scavenger hunt with prizes, a petting farm (bunnies, chicks, and goats), a bounce house, trampolines, games, and activities at Redmond Town Center. Free.

NORTH BEND JAZZ WALK on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 in North Bend!

Buy a ticket online and head to the mountains to hear live jazz at a dozen venues during North Bend Jazz Walk. Also hear school bands in the theater from 5 to 10 p.m.

EASTER B’EGG HUNT on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Camp Charlie’s Private Off-Leash Park in Duvall!

Dogs romp and roam the fields for eggs stuffed with dog treats at Easter B’egg Hunt at Camp Charlie’s private off-leash dog park in Duvall. Large dogs start at 11 a.m. and small dogs at 12:30 p.m. Donation.

FREE ENTRANCE TO NATIONAL PARKS on Saturday, April 20th through Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at various national parks in Washington!

Each April, during the presidentially-proclaimed National Park Week, we join with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks, to celebrate America’s treasures. National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park!

SNOHOMISH EASTER PARADE on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 in Snohomish!

Billed as the state’s only Easter parade, Snohomish Easter Parade includes floats, bands, kids, and farm animals moving down First Street in Snohomish, followed by an Easter bonnet contest. Free.

SEATTLE EASTER EGG HUNTS 2019 on various dates and locations in Seattle!

Hunt down some eggs! More events listed here and here

BUNNY BOUNCE on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Woodland Park Zoo!

Hop, skip and jump to Woodland Park Zoo for the 18th annual Bunny Bounce, featuring amazing egg hunts for children ages 1–8, crafts, bunny encounters and eggs-citing zoo programs throughout the day. Space may be limited. Each egg hunt is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Orangutans, lemurs, grizzlies, and more nibble on specially made Easter baskets lined with flowers, berries and other favorite treats. The special treats are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals. The safe activities help encourage natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally and physically stimulated and provide extraordinary experiences for zoo visitors.

WORLD CLASS CRAB RACES, CRAB FEED, AND CRAB DERBY on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 in Westport!

A unique family fun experience at the marina in Westport. Come EAT * RACE * ENJOY! Races and Feed Sat. 11-5, Derby Sat. 8-5. For Additional information, Click Here. For photos from previous years, Click Here.

EARTH DAY RUN on Saturday, April 20th at 10 a.m. at Magnuson Park!

The Brunch Run is a scenic 5K at Magnuson Park, which is followed by brunch food from restaurants with bloody marys, a mimosa bar, and beer for age 21+.

EARTH DAY EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Tacoma Nature Center!

It’s time to celebrate the earth at the Tacoma Nature Center during this free family event!

BRUNCH RUN 2019 on Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Magnuson Park Hangar 30!

We take brunch seriously here in Seattle… so grab your friends and run, walk, or stroll your way to brunch heaven on Sunday, April 21 at Seattle Magazine’s BRUNCH RUN!