SEASON FINALE

UNDOING THE PAST — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the 4th alien. Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor. Kyle (Michael Trevino) spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father’s death. And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future. Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi also star. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie (#113). Original airdate: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 @ 9pm