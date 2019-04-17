Filed Under:cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Roswell, Roswell New Mexico, the cw

SEASON FINALE

UNDOING THE PAST — Max (Nathan Dean Parsons) and Michael (Michael Vlamis) find themselves at an impasse over how to deal with the 4th alien.  Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected visitor.  Kyle (Michael Trevino) spirals after uncovering a dark secret about his father’s death.  And Michael is forced to make a difficult decision about his future.  Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John and Karan Oberoi also star.  Julie Plec directed the episode written by Carina Adly MacKenzie (#113). Original airdate: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 @ 9pm

