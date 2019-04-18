A SPECIAL UNICORN – With everything that has been going on, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) reluctantly agrees to let Rogelio (Jaime Camil) throw her a big 30th birthday party. Jane’s mentor gives her some important advice that may help her start writing again. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) thinks she and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson) are finally in a good place, until she realizes that JR might see things differently. Justin Baldoni, Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Joni Lefkowitz & Madeline Hendricks (#505). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 @ 9pm