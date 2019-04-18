Filed Under:Archie, Betty, cw network, CW primetime, cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jughead, kstw, Riverdale, the cw, Veronica

JELLYBEAN GOES MISSING When Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home.  Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a major discovery about Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) past.  Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future.  Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star.  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#319). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 @ 8pm

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s