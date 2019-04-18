JELLYBEAN GOES MISSING — When Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a major discovery about Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) past. Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#319). Original airdate: Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 @ 8pm