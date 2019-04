IT’S GRADUATION DAY AT GUIDING HOPE — Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) discovers she may not have known Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) as well as she thought she did. Meanwhile, it’s puppy graduation day at Guiding Hope, and one of the foster’s is having a hard time letting go. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Morgan Krantz and Keston John also star. Patricia Cardoso directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#104). Original airdate: Thursday, April 25th, 2019 @ 9pm